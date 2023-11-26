Snowy conditions lead to crash on Highway 71 near Wilcox, causing four to be injured

On November 25, 2023, at approximately 2:48 p.m., a severe motor vehicle accident occurred on Highway 71, one mile north of Wilcox, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 GMC Safari van driven by Carla E. Munoz Jativa, 27, of Maryville, lost control on a snow-covered roadway. The vehicle then veered off the west side of Highway 71 and collided with a tree, coming to rest off the road facing southwest.

The van, which sustained extensive damage, was secured at the scene to be towed later. Carla E. Munoz Jativa, the driver, suffered moderate injuries despite wearing a seat belt. She was transported to Mosaic Maryville Hospital by Nodaway County Ambulance. Also injured in the accident were Anna L. Rodriguez, 29, and Juan H. Lopez, 37, both from Maryville. Rodriguez, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries, while Lopez, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Mosaic Maryville Hospital.

A juvenile male occupant of the van, also from Maryville, sustained minor injuries and was restrained in a car seat at the time of the accident. He was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to exercise caution while driving on snowy roads and to always wear seat belts.