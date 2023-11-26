Snowy conditions cause driver to lose control of van and overturn on Interstate 35

An accident occurred on Interstate 35 in Daviess County, four miles north of Winston, Missouri, on Saturday evening, November 25, 2023.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., a 1999 Born Free van, driven by Terry A. Koethe, 61, of Algona, Iowa, lost control on the snow-covered roadway. The van, which was traveling northbound, veered off the right side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side facing north. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the driver lost control of the van due to the slippery, snow-covered conditions on the interstate.

Kathy Koethe, a 63-year-old woman also from Algona, Iowa, suffered moderate injuries in the accident. She was an occupant of the van and was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Emergency services transported her to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver, Terry Koethe, was reportedly unharmed, but it is unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt.

The van sustained total damage and was secured at the roadside due to weather conditions.

Terry Koethe was arrested and accused of felony DWI with physical injury, and careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash. He was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.