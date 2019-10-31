Snow falls in Trenton on Halloween for the first time

The snow that fell overnight in Trenton is the first measurable amount for Halloween according to a hundred years of KTTN weather records.

There have been other October dates in which accumulating show was measured in Trenton. In 2018, Trenton received a quarter of an inch of snow on October 15th. The greatest amount of snow in Trenton for one date in October was back in 1925 when four inches was measured on October 29th.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports other weather records include three inches in October of 1913 and two and a half inches of snow in October of 1912.

The official measurement of snow at the water plant in west Trenton is 1.8 inches.

