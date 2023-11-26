Snow-covered road causes Jeep to slide through intersection on Highway 136 east of Maryville

On November 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a collision occurred on Highway 136 at State Route EE, approximately two miles east of Maryville, Missouri, involving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2016 Ford F250.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Jeep, driven by 18-year-old Taylor C. Hager from Maryville, MO, was heading northbound on State Route F when it slid through the intersection due to snow and ice-covered roads. The Jeep entered the path of the westbound Ford, driven by 39-year-old Nathan R. Noble of Albany, MO, resulting in the Ford striking the passenger side of the Jeep.

Both drivers, Taylor Hager, and Nathan Noble, sustained minor injuries and were transported by private vehicles to Mosaic Medical Center of Maryville.

It was noted that both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The collision led to total damage to the Jeep Grand Cherokee and extensive damage to the Ford F250, with both vehicles towed from the scene by Kizer Towing of Maryville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol emphasized the importance of exercising caution while driving on snow and ice-covered roads, especially at intersections. They urged drivers to reduce speed and allow extra time for travel during adverse weather conditions.