Snow-covered highway causes two-vehicle crash west of Chula

Share To Your Social Network

A traffic accident occurred on Route K, approximately 1.5 miles west of Chula, Missouri, on the afternoon of February 16, 2024, around 1:20 p.m., involving two vehicles: a 2022 Ford Edge and a 2002 Kenworth truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash was the result of the Ford Edge, driven westbound by Sarah K. Meservey, 79, of Chula, Missouri, losing control on the snow-covered road. The vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound Kenworth, operated by Chad N. Keithley, 49, of Chillicothe, Missouri.

Following the impact, the Ford Edge slid off the west side of Route K, coming to rest on its wheels facing west, while the Kenworth truck stopped in the eastbound lanes. Both vehicles sustained significant damage; the Ford Edge was described as a total loss, and the Kenworth truck experienced extensive damage. They were towed from the scene by Brotherton’s and Gabrielson’s towing services, respectively.

Sarah K. Meservey was taken to Hedrick Medical Center by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with moderate injuries. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related