Smoke continues rolling from flood-isolated Gavilon Elevator in northwest Missouri

(DTN) — Black smoke continues to roll off an outdoor soybean pile for the tenth day in a row at a Gavilon grain elevator surrounded by floodwaters in northwest Missouri.

The area between the Missouri River and Interstate 29 around Phelps City, Missouri, remains flooded by an unplugged levee breach on the river. Local roads also remain underwater or were heavily damaged from floods that began in mid-March.

So far, only local railroad repair workers and law enforcement have been able to use Highway 136 leading into the facility.

(Photo courtesy of Richard Oswald)