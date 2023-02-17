Smithfield to host “First Impact” traffic safety program for parents and new drivers

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A traffic safety program will be held in Princeton to educate parents about Missouri’s Graduated Driver’s License law. First Impact will be at the Smithfield Education Center on March 7th from 6 to 7:30 pm.

The free program will also provide parents with tools to help them monitor, coach, and support new teen drivers.

Retired Conservation Officer Marsh Jones and Livingston County Chief Deputy Michael Claypole will give the program. They are trained facilitators.

The Missouri Graduated Driver License law is a three-step licensing system. Its purpose is to ease teens into licensure, so they can build skills in an environment that minimizes things shown to cause the greatest risk for new drivers. Research shows that Graduated Driver’s License laws have been instrumental in reducing teen crashes by 20 to 40%.

The goal of First Impact is to reduce the number of motor vehicle fatalities, injuries, and crashes among teen drivers by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri’s Graduated Driver License law.

Call 314-302-4542 for more information on the program in Princeton on March 7th.

You can register online for the First Impact Traffic Safety Program by clicking here.

ThinkFirst Missouri offers First Impact, and the Missouri Department of Transportation funds it. It is a program of the University of Missouri, School of Medicine, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

