Smithfield announces reduction in workforce by approximately 185, during presentation at Trenton Rotary Club

Smithfield Foods was the topic of a program presented at the Thursday, June 1 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Brian Upton was the sergeant at arms. Savannah Fogel was the program chairman.

Michael Rainwater, president, and general manager of Smithfield, spoke to club members about changes the company is making to meet the changes being experienced nationally in the pork industry. He noted that there is a “tremendous oversupply” of pork and that changes were needed for the company to stay competitive in the pork market. While the company has a plan to market two million head of hogs this year,

Smithfield will be making changes locally that will include shuttering two company-owned grow/finish operations in this area and moving sows from its grow/finish site in Nevada, Missouri to be finished at the local sites. Those animals will continue to be processed at the company plant in Milan. Rainwater said the local plant has struggled to maintain employment rolls of 800 and with the changes being planned, the employment numbers will go to around 615, with most of those being individuals who are working at the plant on a Visa. Letters are to be sent out in June to the individuals being affected. Rainwater went on to say the company’s local feed operations will continue as normal.

During the business meeting, members were reminded the club is responsible for putting up and taking down the flags at the courthouse on Flag Day, June 14. Members will put them up at 6:30 am and take them down at 5:30 pm.

The club will meet again on Thursday, June 8 at the BTC Bank community room. Kassie Hodge and Jackie Soptic are the program chairmen.

