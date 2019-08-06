Smithfield Foods, Incorporated announces construction has been completed on a low-pressure natural gas transmission line connecting a Smithfield hog farm with the city of Milan’s natural gas pipeline. Renewable natural gas (RNG) produced at the hog farm will be directly injected into the transmission line flowing into Milan’s natural gas distribution system prior to delivery.

For more than a decade, Smithfield has been researching viable ways to transform hog manure into renewable energy, Smithfield’s “manure-to-energy” projects in Missouri are part of Smithfield Renewables, – the company’s platform to unify and accelerate its carbon reduction and renewable energy efforts, These are described as a key to achieving a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 25% by the year 2025.

Kraig Westerbeek is senior director of Smithfield Renewables and Hog Production Environmental Affairs. He noted Smithfield is working to expand “manure-to-energy” projects nationwide. Officials, he added, are proud of efforts allowing these locations

to contribute to a sustainable energy future while curbing the carbon footprint.

Smithfield installed infrastructure to capture methane emissions from its Northern Missouri hog farms and convert them into pipeline-quality natural gas through the Monarch Bio-energy joint venture with Roeslein (ROHZ-line) Alternative Energy.

Mayor of Milan, Andy Herington, said the town is grateful for what he called the company’s positive impact on the community, providing more than 1.100. He praised Smithfield’s leadership in producing renewable energy in innovative ways that further strengthens the community and provides more flexibility to meet the energy needs of residents and businesses.

This project is part of Smithfield Renewables’ nationwide expansion, which the company announced last year. Over the next 10 years, Smithfield will implement “manure-to-energy” projects across 90% of its hog finishing spaces in North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and nearly all of its hog finishing spaces in Missouri.

To learn more about Smithfield’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions throughout its entire supply chain, visit the Smithfield Foods website.