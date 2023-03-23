Smart Connections parenting workshops to be held in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Health Center Child Care Health Consultant Mary Taylor will present a Smart Connections parenting workshop.

Four classes will be in Tiffany Acree’s classroom at the Chillicothe Early Learning Center. They will be on March 31st as well as April 14th, 21st, and 28th. One session will be from 8:30 to 9:30 in the morning, and another will be from 12:30 to 1:30 in the afternoon.

Smart Connections is part of the Trauma Smart program implemented in the Chillicothe R-2 School District as a joint project with the Livingston County Health Center.

The workshop will include projects and take-home activities.

Parents and caregivers interested in the workshop that starts March 31st are asked to register, so there are enough materials. A link to register is available on the health center’s Facebook page.

