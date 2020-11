Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In Daviess County, on northbound Interstate 35 Monday afternoon, a sports utility vehicle went out of control on the slushy highway, traveled off the east side of the road, and struck a bridge rail.

Sixty-eight-year-old Sheila Seager of Jameson received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Seager was wearing her seat belt and the SUV received extensive damage in the accident approximately four miles south of Pattonsburg.

