Slippery conditions cause crash near Gentryville, pinning woman under UTV

A snowy afternoon turned perilous on 535th Road near Gentryville, Missouri, as a 2015 Polaris side-by-side slid off the road and overturned, ejecting and injuring the driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Lisa Clark, 52, of Darlington, Missouri, was navigating the Polaris southbound on 535th Road, approximately 2 miles west of Gentryville, around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The vehicle began sliding on the snow and ice-covered roadway, traveled off the west side, and came to a rest facing west on its driver’s side with Clark pinned underneath.

Clark, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by Grand River Ambulance to Mosaic in St. Joseph for treatment. The Polaris sustained minor damage but was able to be driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department.

