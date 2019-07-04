Sliced Bread Days Festival kicks off this weekend in Chillicothe

The Sliced Bread Days Festival kicks off with a bang this weekend in Chillicothe.

Activities will include an open house at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center in the Chillicothe Baking Company Building at First and Elm Friday from 1 to 5 o’clock and Saturday from 9 to 3.

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and other sponsors will host the Sliced Bread Days Carnival at Simpson Park Friday from 6 to 10:30, Saturday from 4 to 10 o’clock, and Sunday from 1 to 5 o’clock.

A truck and tractor pull will be held at the fairgrounds Friday evening at 6:30. The Chillicothe Mudcats baseball team will play at Shaffer Park Friday night at 7 o’clock and Saturday evening at 6 o’clock. The North Missouri Center for Youth and Families will host a fundraising French toast breakfast at 211 Locust Street Saturday morning from 7 to 10 o’clock. Free will donations will be accepted. Registration for the YMCA’s Third Annual Color Fest 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7 o’clock, and the run will start at 8 o’clock. It costs $30 to enter. More information on the Color Fest Run is available at grandriverymca.org.

The Chillicothe Farmers Market will offer local and homemade items near the courthouse Saturday from 8 o’clock to noon.

Entries for a bread contest at the Grand River Museum at 1401 Forest Drive can be dropped off from 8 to 11 o’clock. The public can watch a vintage bread slicer and taste bread entries at 2 o’clock. Local musicians will perform during an open mic event at the Silver Moon Plaza from 8:30 to 11:30. Contact Rodney Mouton for more information at 760-546-8595. The Livingston County Library will host a historical exhibit about sliced bread from 9 to 4 o’clock. There will also be a Sliced Bread story time with crafts at 11 o’clock.

Main Street Chillicothe will present the Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread in Downtown Chillicothe at 10 o’clock. Contact Main Street Chillicothe for more information on free entry at 660-646-4071.

The Cultural Corner Art Guild will hold “Knead to be Creative” Kids Art activities at 11 o’clock. The Freedom Festival will begin at Simpson Park at 5 o’clock on Saturday evening. It will include food trucks, inflatables, and games for children, live music, and a fireworks display. A light breakfast will be held at The Gardens at Hedrick Medical Center on Sunday morning at 7:30. It will be followed by fellowship, worship, and music during the Bread of Life Sunrise Service.

The Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Concert will feature Rhonda Vincent and The Rage at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock.