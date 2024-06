Sliced Bread Day winners celebrated in Chillicothe

Share To Your Social Network

The Grand River Historical Society & Museum has announced the winners of this year’s Sliced Bread Day competitions. The event, held to celebrate the innovation and heritage of sliced bread, featured several categories, including the Sliced Bread Innovation Fair, Sliced Bread Pageants, and the Bread Baking Contest.

Sliced Bread Innovation Fair Winners:

Tiny Innovator (ages 4-8): Daniel Csicsai

Junior Innovator (ages 9-13): Ada Csicsai

Sliced Bread Pageant Winners:

Sliced Bread Princess: Staley Lowrey

Sliced Bread Prince: Hank Ward

Baby Baker (age 3): Blakely Ayers

Baby Baker (age 1): Storie Scoggin

Baby Baker (6-12 months): Vera Pagliai

Baby Baker (0-6 months): Oliver McConville

Bread Baking Contest Winners:

Youth Savory Breads:

1st Place: Daniel Csicsai

2nd Place: Claire Davenport

3rd Place: Jasmine McLean

Youth Yeasted Breads:

1st Place: Claire Davenport

2nd Place: Katelyn Warren

3rd Place: Ada Csicsai

Youth Sweet Breads:

1st Place: Helen Csicsai

2nd Place: Cooper Miller

3rd Place: Jasmine McLean

Adult Savory Breads:

1st Place: Dane Wisner

2nd Place: Pam Miller

3rd Place: Margaret Warren

Adult Yeasted Breads:

1st Place: Kris Daniel

2nd Place: Leshel Hornbeck

3rd Place: Pam Miller

Adult Sweet Breads:

1st Place: Pam Miller

2nd Place: Candace Tucker

3rd Place: Pam Miller

