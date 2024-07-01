Sliced Bread Day 5K event winners announced

Share To Your Social Network

The annual Sliced Bread Day 5K event, held on Saturday, recognized multiple winners across various age groups for both female and male participants. The event, organized by the Grand River Area Family YMCA, saw enthusiastic participation from the community.

Women’s Division Winners

Ages 14 & Under 1st: Taryn Ficken (32:51) 2nd: Lettie Simpson (58:41)

Ages 15-24 1st: Calloway Chapman (25:40) 2nd: Alice Hurtgen (26:55)

Ages 25-34 1st: Catherine Bensken (34:43) 2nd: Amanda Ficken (39:38)

Ages 35-44 1st: Mindy Yoakum (31:37) 2nd: Amber Singer (48:41)

Ages 45+ 1st: Gayle Hall (31:39) 2nd: Cindy Ireland (40:57)



Men’s Division Winners

Ages 14 & Under 1st: Alexander England (24:24) 2nd: Kemper Watts (54:14)

Ages 15-24 1st: Laik Graham (17:34) 2nd: Jadon Collins (24:29)

Ages 25-34 1st: Casey Cruse (24:27) 2nd: Lambert Eller (27:27)

Ages 35-44 1st: Jon Davis (26:25) 2nd: Greg Simpson (58:40)

Ages 45+ 1st: Rob Hurtgen (25:00) 2nd: Steven Moseley (30:37)



The event highlighted the competitive spirit and dedication of the participants, who displayed remarkable athleticism across all age groups.

For more information about upcoming events and activities, contact the Grand River Area Family YMCA at (660) 646-6677 or visit their website at this link.

Post Views: 32

Related