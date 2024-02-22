Slater resident injured in Highway 41 crash in Carroll County

Share To Your Social Network

In the early hours of Thursday, a serious accident occurred on Highway 41 at the intersection with Highway 24 in Carroll County, Missouri, leaving a man hospitalized with serious injuries.

George W. Mobley, 51, of Slater, Missouri, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet S10 northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and strike an embankment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash took place at approximately 4:15 a.m. Mobley, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained serious injuries and was taken by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

The Chevrolet S10 suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by L and L Towing.

Related