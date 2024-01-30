Slater man arrested in Carroll County

Share To Your Social Network

A man from Slater, Missouri, was arrested Monday at 12:42 p.m. in Carroll County and accused of various drug-related and other charges.

The Highway Patrol stated that 58-year-old David G. Johnson of Slater was taken into custody and held on a 24-hour basis with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson faces accusations including felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine, and felony hindering prosecution of a felony. Additionally, he is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide proof of vehicle insurance, and a seat belt violation.

