Slate of activities announced for Festival of Trees event

A multitude of activities are planned for the 12th Annual Festival of Trees at Trenton to raise money to provide individuals with special needs opportunities to participate in various activities.

Santa will arrive on a fire truck in the parade near the Red Barn the afternoon of November 29th at 4:30. Entries will line up at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus and come down Iowa Boulevard to the former Lakeview Inn. First and second place prizes will be awarded for the parade.

Activities at the Red Barn November 29thfrom 5 to 7 o’clock will include pictures with Santa with Jon Shannon, Santa plate decorating, a cookie walk, carriage rides with David Kurtz, kettle corn and pork rinds provided by the Cooksey’s, a candy apply bar provided by Trenton High School Student Council, desserts by members of the Hodge Presbyterian Church, and tree viewing.

There will be a food bar with pulled pork sandwiches, baked potatoes, and desserts. Entertainment will include Tim Casen, Mari Atup, Connie Olmstead, THS flags, and Hannah Patterson. Auctioneer Scott Roy will auction off trees, wreaths, and other items at 7 o’clock.

Anyone interested in entering the parade, performing, or donating for the event at the Red Barn November 29th should contact Brenda Thorne at 654-0218, Judie Leininger at 351-2195, or Cindy Soptic at 359-1649.

