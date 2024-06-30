Skidmore man injured in early morning crash on Highway V, accused of DWI

Share To Your Social Network

Skidmore man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:55 a.m. on June 29, 2024, on Highway V, two miles east of Skidmore. The incident involved a westbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Richard S. Culp, 55, of Skidmore, Missouri.

According to the report, the Chevrolet Malibu traveled off the north side of the roadway, struck a field entrance, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest upright, facing northeast off the north side of the roadway.

Richard S. Culp, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries.

Culp faces multiple charges, including misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and no seat belt. After his arrest, Culp was released to Mosaic Life Care for medical treatment and subsequently released.

The crash was investigated by Corporal S. E. Pritzell of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistance at the scene was provided by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Skidmore Fire, and Maryville Fire.

