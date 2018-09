There were 27 motorcycles and 37 riders from several communities that participated in the poker run Saturday sponsored by the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 160-mile ride included stops in Trenton, Altamont, Albany, and Gilman City.

The event was a fundraiser for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s general fund with an entry fee of $25.00 or $40.00 for two riders, which included a poker hand and a Trenton Rotary Club fish fry.