Sixty four percent of Missouri experiencing drought conditions

This week’s U.S. drought monitor map shows about one-fifth of Missouri is in a moderate drought.

When areas are considered to be abnormally dry, as much as 64 percent of the state has been impacted by the lack of recent rainfall which is an increase from last week’s 61 percent of the state either in moderate drought or abnormally dry.

The drought map was released on Thursday based on conditions as of Tuesday which was before northern Missouri locations received rain this week.

The areas of abnormally dry conditions, closest to our listening area, are in southern Carroll County as well as Lafayette and Saline counties.

Three southern Missouri counties, adjacent to the Arkansas state line, are listed on the map as experiencing severe drought conditions. They are Howell, Oregon, and Ripley counties.

Overall, drought conditions this week encompass southern Missouri and areas of eastern Missouri from Hannibal south.