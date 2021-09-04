Sixth Annual Quinn Memorial 5K Run/Walk slated for September 25

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sixth Annual Quinn Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held later this month to raise funds for a scholarship in memory of two Bishop Hogan Memorial School students: Abby Quinn Boies and Joshua Quinn.

Registration will begin at Bishop Hogan on September 25, 2021, at 7 a.m. A kids’ fun run will start at 8 o’clock, and the 5K run/walk will follow. Runners and walkers are welcome.

Online registration is available at this link on the website Run Signup.

It is free for children to participate in the fun run. Early bird registration for the run/walk will be $25 until September 14th. The price will increase to $30 on September 15th. Student early bird registration for participants 18 and younger will be $20, and the price will increase to $25 on September 15th.

Questions about the race can be sent to [email protected].

Related