Sixteen year old girl injured when two vehicles sideswipe each other on Highway 139

Two vehicles reportedly sideswiped in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon in northwestern Chariton County, four miles north of Sumner.

The highway patrol reports one driver, listed as a 16-year-old girl from Brookfield, received moderate injuries. The girl, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. Her name was not released by the highway patrol due to being a juvenile.

The other vehicle was a pickup, driven by 52-year-old Scott Allen of St. Catherine who wasn’t hurt.

The car was demolished and the pickup received moderate damage when they collided in the Highway 139 accident.

