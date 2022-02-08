Sixteen year old girl injured when two vehicles sideswipe each other on Highway 139

Local News February 8, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Two vehicles reportedly sideswiped in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon in northwestern Chariton County, four miles north of Sumner.

The highway patrol reports one driver, listed as a 16-year-old girl from Brookfield, received moderate injuries. The girl, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. Her name was not released by the highway patrol due to being a juvenile.

The other vehicle was a pickup, driven by 52-year-old Scott Allen of St. Catherine who wasn’t hurt.

The car was demolished and the pickup received moderate damage when they collided in the Highway 139 accident.

Post Views: 687
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.