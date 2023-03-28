Sixteen nuisance incidents reported during 2023 in Trenton

The Trenton Police Department reports 16 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of March 27th.

That is an increase of seven from what was reported on February 27th, and a decrease of six from what was reported from January through March 28, 2022.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints in 2023 involved trash and debris with 10 complaints. The other six complaints involved unregistered vehicles.

Five incidents were active, eight had been cleared, and three had been prosecuted. There were two nuisance-related cases on the court docket.

