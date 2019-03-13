Six waive preliminary hearings during Tuesday session of Grundy County court

Six of the defendants who have waived preliminary hearings, face various drug-related charges in Grundy County with each having their cases bound over to Division One of the circuit court for appearances Thursday, March 14th.

They include Krystal Leanna Martin, Misty Miller, Dawson Ray Clark, Alexander James Curtis, Levi Judson O’Neal, all of Trenton, and Duane Lawrence Jeffers of Laredo. Possession of controlled substance charges faces Clark, Curtis, O’Neal, and Jeffers. Ms. Martin is accused of delivery of a controlled substance and hindering prosecution of a felony. Ms. Miller is accused of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Three other defendants waived preliminary hearings. Michael Lynn Wogan of Trenton is charged with second-degree burglary and six counts of receiving stolen property. Jonathan Bradley Woods of Trenton faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle without a valid license, third and subsequent offense. Adam Peter Bentz of Nixa, who appeared before special judge Samuel Frank, is charged with non-support. Each of the cases was bound over to Grundy County Circuit Court Division One with arraignments Thursday, March 14th.

Associate Judge Steve Hudson presided at a court trial Tuesday afternoon for Donald Dewayne Brittain of Trenton who’s charged with two counts of peace disturbance. After the testimony, Judge Hudson took the case under advisement.

Princeton resident Zarah Cherise Nickell pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child and failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident November 28th. Two other counts were dismissed by the state.

The court followed an agreement and sentenced Ms. Nickell to 30 days in jail on each count with terms running concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and she was placed on two years probation. Ms. Nickel was fined $500 for each for DWI and endangering a child plus $150 on the driving violation. A $300 payment is to be made to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund. With court costs, the total amount due is $1,566.

A Milan resident, Cinthia Arevalo, pleaded guilty to two counts of passing bad checks with a third count dismissed by the state. The court followed the prosecutor’s recommendation and ordered the defendant to pay $1,068 in restitution, a $400 fine, and make a $100 dollar donation to the law enforcement fund. The total, including costs, is $1,684 with the money to be taken from the cash bond.

A Princeton resident, Danny Dale Owen, received a fine after pleading guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of ten grams or less. The court followed an agreement and ordered Owen to pay a $300 fine, donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and costs. The total fine came to a figure of $516.