Six Texas gang members Indicted for using a firearm in racketeering murder of an innocent bystander

The Department of Justice announced an indictment charging five men and a woman with aiding and abetting the use of a firearm to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

The six defendants are alleged members of the 100% Third Ward (103) Gang, which operates in and around the Third Ward area of Houston.

The defendants are Shaquile O’Neal Richards, 29; Alexandra Elizabeth Nicks, 23; Deandre Watson, 24; Marcus Dewane Christopher, 26; Marquis Juwan Erskin, 29; and Mertroy Harris, 32.

The defendants, all from Houston, are charged with their involvement in a murder that occurred on London Street in the Third Ward in Houston in October 2017.

As alleged in the indictment, Richards was incarcerated in a state prison for aggravated robbery when he and Nicks ordered 103 Gang members to shoot members of a rival gang as part of an ongoing gang war. On Oct. 16, 2017, Watson, Christopher, Erskin, and Harris allegedly saw someone they believed was a rival gang member. They allegedly opened fire at that individual, who was standing with another man. The suspected rival gang member was shot and injured, but the other victim, not part of any gang, was killed.

After the shooting, Watson, Christopher, Erskin, and Harris allegedly attempted to flee in a stolen car but drove into a ditch. The four allegedly fled that car, and Watson, Christopher, and Erskin then carjacked another vehicle by forcing a woman and child from it.

According to the indictment, the 103 Gang is an enterprise that engaged in criminal acts involving murder, robbery, narcotics distribution, and assault. The 103 Gang allegedly recruits new members primarily from the neighborhoods within the Third Ward area. Gang members use violence, threats of violence, and intimidation to protect the power, reputation, and territory of the 103 Gang, according to the indictment.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in prison or death.

The ATF, FBI, and HPD investigated the case with assistance from the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

