Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Linn County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Six COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since July 2, 2021, making a total of 1,692.

The health department reports 28 cases are active. Of the active cases, 12 involve residents who are 20 to 39 years old, nine involve those 19 or younger, five involve those at least 60, and two involve residents who are 40 to 59. Fourteen of the active cases are female, and 14 are male.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Linn County have decreased by five since June 29th to six. Three more deaths have been added, bringing that total to 41.

The number of Linn County residents who are fully vaccinated is 3,871, which is 32.5%.

Related