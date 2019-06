Six from Trenton have been honored as Paul Harris Fellows – named for the founder of Rotary International.

Recognized with awards for their contributions and service to the Trenton Rotary Club were Tim Michael, Kim Washburn, Doctor David Ryan, Connie Hoffman, Don Purkapile, and Dan Wiebers.

Tim Michael also moves to the President of the Trenton Rotary Club for the 2019-20 year.