Six from Texas injured in crash on I-35 in Daviess County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Six people from Houston, Texas, including three young children, were injured in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on Interstate 35 in Daviess County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol listed injuries for the children, ages 1, 5, and 6 as moderate. Two women in the SUV, 26-year-old Veronica Cuevas received minor injuries, and 27-year-old Sudi Cuevas received moderate injuries. The driver was listed as 40-year-old Omar Munoz of Houston, Texas who received minor injuries. All were taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The sports utility vehicle was southbound on I-35 when it slid off the west side and struck a guard rail, crossed back over the roadway, and came to rest upright.

That vehicle received moderate damage all occupants were using seat belts

Related