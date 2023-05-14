Six from Daviess County receive scholarships from Daviess County Health Department

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Six Daviess County residents pursuing a healthcare degree are recipients of Daviess County Health Department scholarships.

The recipients include Gallatin High School graduates Madison Moulton, Presley Wells, and Adison Pratt. Other recipients are Gilman City graduate Sidney Gibson, Winston High School graduate Brian Lewis, and Tri-County High School graduate Lucy Turner.

The Daviess County Health Department reports it received a large donation in 2017. It was decided to donate back to the community by offering an annual $1,000 scholarship to two Daviess County students.

The health department board voted this year to give a scholarship to each of the six students who applied because the board thought each student was equally deserving.

Related