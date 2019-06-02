Six area youth injured in crash on Highway 69 near Bethany

Six area residents sustained injuries when a sport utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Bethany Friday evening.

The Highway Patrol reports emergency medical services transported 12-year-old Trayton Mitchell of Bethany to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany with serious injuries.

EMS also transported 17-year-old Elijah Carlson, 14-year-old Destini Mitchell, 15-year-old Alexis Pratt, and 13-year-old Dalton Pratt, all of Bethany, as well as 16-year-old Parker Chamberlain of Pattonsburg to the Harrison County Community Hospital with what the Patrol called minor injuries. The driver, 18-year-old Gunnar Goll of Winston, as well as 15-year-old Joshua Rakestraw of Bethany, were reported as escaping injury.

The SUV traveled south on U. S. Highway 69 when the front seat passenger allegedly grabbed the steering wheel, causing Goll to lose control. The vehicle ran off the west side of the road and struck a ditch before overturning and coming to rest on its wheels facing north The vehicle was totaled.

Only Goll and Trayton Mitchell wore seat belts. Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bethany Police Department, and NTA EMS.