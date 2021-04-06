“Sip and Stroll” event set for April 24 in downtown Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Tickets are for sale for an April 24th event in Trenton called “The Downtown Sip and Stroll.”

From 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Saturday, April 24, 2021, participants can sample Missouri wines while strolling through local downtown businesses. Tickets in advance cost $25 and can be purchased at Vintage Vines of 805 Main or Main Street Trenton at 903 Main. Online purchases can be made on the Eventbrite website. On the 24th of April, tickets will cost $30.

The evening concludes with music by “The Ghosted” at 8 o’clock at the Trenton Elks Lodge.

Megan Taul, the director of Main Street Trenton, says participants must be at least 21 years old.

