Single-vehicle rollover crash on Route A injures two

Two people from Moberly were taken to Mosiac Life Care in Albany after a single-vehicle rollover wreck Wednesday afternoon in rural Gentry County.

The Highway Patrol listed injuries as moderate for 29-year-old John Laxson and 28-year-old Monica Rainey.

Laxson’s sports utility vehicle was northbound when it ran off the west side of Route A and overturned, coming to rest upright.

The SUV was demolished in the wreck at 2:40 pm Wednesday, nine miles to the south of Albany, and neither occupant was using a seat belt.

