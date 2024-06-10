Single-vehicle crash west of Savannah injures driver

Local News June 10, 2024
A single-vehicle accident occurred on June 9, 2024, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Route T near County Road 266, about two miles west of Savannah, Missouri. The accident involved a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, which sustained total damage and was towed by Blue Knight.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of the Silverado, identified as Mark A. Barnett, 59, of Forest City, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Route T when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway. The truck struck an embankment, went airborne, and ultimately came to rest in a group of trees.

Barnett suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. It is currently unknown whether Barnett was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The incident was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department and the Savannah Police Department.

