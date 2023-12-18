Single-vehicle crash results in fatality on Highway 5 in Howard County

State News December 18, 2023December 18, 2023 Digital Correspondent
A crash occurred on Missouri 5, south of County Road 345, at approximately 4:00 p.m. on December 16, 2023. Dennis E. Klatt, a 65-year-old resident of New Franklin, Missouri, was fatally injured in the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Klatt. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it veered off the right side of the road, subsequently over-corrected, and then ran off the left side of the road. The Dodge Ram struck a trailer parked in a private lot.

Klatt, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Howard County Coroner, Dr. Clark, at 6:12 p.m.

The Dodge Ram sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Nash Towing.

This incident marks the sixth fatality for December and the fiftieth for the year 2023 in Troop F’s jurisdiction. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper B. E. Twenter and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Digital Correspondent

