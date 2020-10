Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident at midday Monday, five miles east of Cameron, injured a Maryville resident.

Sixty-three-year-old Edward Fry received moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

A trooper said the eastbound pickup went off the south side of Highway 36 and came to a stop in a culvert.

Fry was using a seat belt and vehicle damage was listed as moderate.

