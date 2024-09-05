Single-vehicle crash on Highway 33 injures woman from Lathrop

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident occurred on September 4, 2024, at approximately 8:07 a.m. on southbound Highway 33, just north of 209th Street, about one and a half miles north of Holt, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident involved a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr driven by Jacqueline A. Wright, 68, of Lathrop, Missouri.

The crash happened when the Lincoln Zephyr, traveling southbound, veered off the west side of Highway 33. The vehicle struck a rock bluff, a road sign, and a telephone pole before coming to a rest on its wheels in a ditch on the west side of the roadway.

Jacqueline Wright, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained moderate injuries in the accident. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Emergency medical services from Holt transported Wright to Liberty Hospital for further treatment.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Dawson’s Towing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

