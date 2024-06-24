Single-vehicle crash near Marionville claims the life of Republic man

Share To Your Social Network

A fatal accident occurred on June 23, 2024, at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Highway 14, two miles north of Marionville, Missouri, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Christopher V. Bell, 37, from Republic, Missouri, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a sign, and overturned. Bell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The Chevrolet Equinox was totaled and towed from the scene by Hillbilly Towing. Bell sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. McCroskey from Cox South at 2:07 p.m. Bell’s body was transported to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.

This incident marks the 45th fatality in Troop D for the year 2024.

Assistance at the crash was provided by Sergeant S.C. Jones.

