Single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe injures four teenagers, one airlifted to hospital

A single-vehicle accident occurred on June 23, 2024, at approximately 7:28 p.m., two miles west of Chillicothe, Missouri, on Livingston County Road 256. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound when it began to slide on the gravel road. The vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and overturned.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Chillicothe, was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Children’s Mercy. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The vehicle’s occupants included three girls, ages 13, 14, and 15, from Chillicothe. The 13-year-old girl sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Chillicothe EMS to Hederick Medical Center. The 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls sustained minor injuries and were transported by private vehicles.

The Chevrolet Tahoe was totaled and towed from the scene by Brotherton’s.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

