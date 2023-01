WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident near Marceline Wednesday afternoon injured a Bucklin resident one mile east of Marceline.

Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Akins was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

A trooper said the eastbound car went off the right side of Highway 36 and struck a tree.

Moderate damage was reported to the car and Akins was not using a seat belt.

