Single-vehicle accident injures Marshall teen in Saline County

Local News January 29, 2024
A single-vehicle accident occurred on the afternoon of January 28, 2024, resulting in moderate injuries to a 17-year-old driver from Marshall, Missouri. The accident took place on eastbound Mount Olive Road, west of Magnolia Avenue, at approximately 3:00 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 2000 Chevrolet S10, driven by the unnamed juvenile, veered off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries.

Emergency responders from Saline County EMS transported the injured teenager to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment. The Chevrolet S10 suffered moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Thompson Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper J W Eickhoff and the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in responding to and investigating the incident.

