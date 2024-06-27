Single-engine plane crash injures pilot in Harrison County

Share To Your Social Network

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-engine plane crash west of Andover on Thursday, June 27, which left the pilot with minor injuries. The incident occurred in a field just west of 270th Avenue in rural Harrison County.

The pilot, Dianna DePaolo, 23, was operating an agricultural plane carrying dry fertilizer. Initial reports indicate that the aircraft had just taken off from the Lamoni, Iowa airport when it experienced a suspected mechanical failure, leading to the crash.

Emergency responders from North Harrison Fire and Lamoni Fire assisted at the scene. DePaolo sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

(Photo courtesy Harrison County Sheriff’s Department)

