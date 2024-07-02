Single-car accident on Highway 63 injures two near Millard

Share To Your Social Network

Two men from Kirksville sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 63 just south of Millard early Tuesday morning.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 12:33 a.m. on July 2, 2024. Salvador P. Zelaya Pacheco, 42, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala northbound when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, became airborne, and overturned.

Zelaya Pacheco was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, 20-year-old Carlos Y. Esteban, was wearing a seat belt and also sustained moderate injuries. Esteban was transported to the same medical facility by Adair County Ambulance.

The Chevrolet Impala was totaled and towed from the scene by Lakeside in Kirksville.

The accident scene was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kirksville Fire Department, and LaPlata Fire Department.

