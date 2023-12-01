Silver Moon Plaza to host 9th annual Memory Tree Dedication and Lighting ceremony on Dec. 5

Tuesday, December 5th, at 5:30 p.m., the 9th Annual Memory Tree Dedication & Lighting will be held at the Silver Moon Plaza. This year’s event honors the cherished memories of loved ones missed during the holiday season. Attendees can memorialize friends and family who have passed away by placing special ornaments on the tree.

The ceremony will feature musical performances, a heartfelt dedication of the tree, a reading of names, and the lighting of the tree. Those interested in memorializing a loved one on this year’s Memory Tree should contact Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071 or send email to [email protected].

Ornaments are available for purchase until Monday, December 4th, at noon. Each ornament is priced at $10.00, or you can purchase three for $25.00. These ornaments will adorn the Memory Tree throughout the holiday season and will be available for pickup at the Main Street office in January 2024.

Main Street Chillicothe, a non-profit organization, dedicates itself to preserving the historical significance and promoting economic development in the downtown district. Supported by local business partnerships and community donations, Main Street Chillicothe invites everyone to experience the downtown area for living, working, celebrating, shopping, and dining.