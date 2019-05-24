Sidewalk improvements along Route 139 through Newtown to ensure ADA compliance

Sidewalk improvements along Route 139 through Newtown will help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The projects, partially funded through the Transportation Alternatives Program with the Missouri Department of Transportation providing the remaining funding, will help pedestrians in Newtown enjoy safer walking for recreation or while visiting local businesses.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Boone Construction Company, Inc. to upgrade the sidewalks and pedestrian crossings along Route 139 beginning Tuesday, May 28. Crews will south side of town and work their way north with all work expected to be complete in early September.