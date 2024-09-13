Shrimp boil and fish fry to be held at Expo Center in Milan

The Fourth Annual Shrimp Boil and Fish Fry Fundraiser will take place at the Sullivan County Expo Center in Milan on September 28th. The event will feature food served from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by entertainment from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The meal will be all-you-can-eat and drink, including shrimp, fried fish, barbecue, fries, corn on the cob, slaw, dessert, tea, and lemonade. A beer wagon will also be available. Live entertainment will be provided by Centerline and the DDR Band.

Tickets purchased on or before September 23rd will cost $30 for adults and $15 for children under 12. After that date, ticket prices increase to $40 for adults and $20 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the Farm Bank of Milan, Green City, and Kirksville; the Verimore Bank of Milan and Brookfield; and the Putnam County State Bank of Milan and Unionville.

In addition to the meal, the Second Annual Barbecue Contest will be held on the same day. The entry fee is $50, with payouts of $500 for first place, $250 for second, and $125 for third.

Camping will be available at the event. Full hook-up sites are $25 per night and require reservations, while primitive sites cost $15 per night.

For more information about the Shrimp Boil and Fish Fry Fundraiser, camping reservations, or the barbecue contest, contact Richard Clark at 660-265-8988, Cary Maulsby at 660-265-5683, or Rick Ayers at 660-216-9501.

