“Show, Shine, and Dine” set for October 6 in downtown Trenton

A Show, Shine, and Dine Evening on Main Street will be held for the next Cruise Night in Trenton.

Cars will be on display on Main Street from the Grand River Baptist Association Book Store to Howards the evening of October 6th starting at 6 o’clock.

Five Points Alive will also serve food to raise money for the Downtown Christmas Lighting Project. Cindy Jennings with Five Points Alive explains vehicles will be parked at an angle in that area. She says there will also be tables and chairs on the sidewalk or street for attendees to eat outside if they wish.

Eight dollars will get someone either a Chicago, New York, or Frito Dog or a tenderloin as well as coleslaw, cookie, and drink. The hot dogs will be served on a variety of buns, including pretzel, poppy seed, and onion. Multiple toppings will also be available.

Jennings says attendees can also purchase chances for the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group’s 50/50 raffle, which will be available at the Wright Run that morning. The winner will be drawn at the car show and Jennings notes no actual cruise will be held.

Anyone wanting more information on the Show, Shine, and Dine Evening may contact Cruise Night Coordinator Jeremy Soptic at 359-1938 or Cindy Jennings at 359-1923.