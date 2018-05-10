Shoulder improvement project to begin in Linn County

A delayed shoulder improvement project in Linn County is set to begin Monday, May 14.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC to improve the shoulders and replace guardrail from just east of Brookfield to just east of Bucklin and repave the shoulders of the ramps at the Route 5/Route U interchange near Marceline. The contractor plans to begin work on Monday, May 14, and all work should be complete by the end of June. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Crews plan to work during daylight hours Monday through Friday, but some Saturday work could also occur. Traffic control will be in place alerting motorists of the work and one lane each direction on U.S. Route 36 will remain open at all times during the project.

