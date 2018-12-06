Shopko to close 39 of its 364 stores

GreenBay, Wisconsin-based retailer Shopko has announced plans to close 39 of its 364 stores.



A Shopko spokesman says each store employs 10 to 25 employees, putting the scope of job cuts at about 400 to nearly 1,000 positions. Liquidation sales begin Friday with the stores closing by the end of February.



Information from other media sources indicates Albany’s Shopko Hometown store is closing. A liquidation sale starts Friday, December 6th at thestores expected to close at the end of February.

The Shopko stores in Trenton, Gallatin, Carrollton, and Mount Ayr, Iowaare not on the list of closing stores.

Here’s the full list:

Leadville, CO

Buena Vista, CO

Bonners Ferry, ID

Dwight, IL

Webster City, IA

Cherokee, IA

Eldora, IA

Anthony, KS

Russell, KS

Phillipsburg, KS

Clay Center, KS

Lyons, KS

Larned, KS

Brandenburg, KY

Mahnomen, MN

Paynesville, MN

Albany, MO

Plentywood, MT

Lincoln, NE

Ord, NE

Kimball, NE

Lovington, NM

Oakes, ND

Stanley, ND

Lisbon, ND

Mayville, ND

Fairview, OK

Redfield, SD

Wagner, SD

Webster, SD

Dell Rapids, SD

Presidio, TX

Delta, UT

Nephi, UT

Blanding, UT

Beaver, UT

Spokane, WA

Mauston, WI

Greybull, WY

Shopko was founded in 1962 and currently operates stores in 24 states.



