Shopko files for bankruptcy, Carrollton store to close

An area Shopko store is to close due to the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based retailer and its subsidiaries filing voluntary petitions for a court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

The company’s website provides a list of the 38 stores to close including the Shopko Hometown store in Carrollton. The expected close date for the store is April 8th. Wednesday’s announcement is in addition to an announcement made late last year of the closure of 39 stores, which included the Shopko Hometown in Albany. The expected close date for that store is listed as March 3rd.

The Shopko stores in Trenton, Gallatin, and Mount Ayr, Iowa are not on the list of closures.

Shopko has also announced the relocation of more than 20 optical centers to freestanding locations and conducting an auction process for its pharmacy business. The optical centers and pharmacies will remain open and continue to deliver products and services throughout the process.

Shopko reports it is also filing for customary first-day motions that, once approved by the court, will allow the company to transition its business into Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, including granting authority to pay wages, salaries, benefits, and vendors and suppliers.

Shopko was founded in 1962 and operates more than 360 stores in 26 states in the Central, Western, and Pacific Northwest regions of the country.